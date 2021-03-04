Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP) today announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the Company will be granting 2,100,000 stock options to certain directors, employees, officers and consultants. The options will be exercisable at $0.10 per share with a 5 year term from the date of grant.

