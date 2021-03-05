Vulcan Industries Plc - Secured Loans - Term extension
PR Newswire
London, March 4
5 March 2021
Vulcan Industries plc
("Vulcan" or the "Company")
Secured Loans - Term extension
Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with the provider of two secured loans to extend their repayment dates for an additional twelve months. Historic interest arrears of £28,691 have been capitalised.
The loan principals of £1,225,000 and £629,000 will now mature on 16 April 2022 and 4 July 2022 respectively.
All other terms of these loan agreements remain unchanged.
These term extensions will enable the Company to conclude discussions to strengthen the liquidity profile of its balance sheet.
For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com
Contacts
|Vulcan Industries plc
Ian Tordoff, Chairman
John Maxwell, CEO
|Via Vox Markets
|First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
|+44 7876 888 011
|Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations)
Kat Perez
Paul Cornelius
|vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk
+44 7881 622 830
+ 44 7866 384 707
About Vulcan
Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.