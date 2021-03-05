DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Change of Auditor

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Change of Auditor 05-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 March 2021 AEW UK REIT Plc (the "Company") Change of Auditor AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) (the "Company") announces that following completion of a selection process for the appointment of external auditors, the Board has determined to appoint BDO LLP as its new external auditor for the year ending 31 March 2022, subject to completing the necessary processes. The Company's current auditors, KPMG LLP will complete the audit for the current financial year ended 31 March 2021. Shareholder approval to confirm the appointment of BDO LLP will be sought at the 2021 Annual General Meeting in September. Bim Sandhu, Chair of the Company's Audit Committee, commented: "The Board would like to thank KPMG for its significant contribution and service as auditor since the inception of the Company. Subject to shareholder approval at the 2021 AGM, we look forward to working with BDO in the future." Enquiries AEW UK Alex Short alex.short@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4848 henry.butt@eu.aew.com Henry Butt +44(0) 20 7016 4855 Nicki Gladstone nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 7711 401 021 Company Secretary Link Company Matters Limited aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk +44(0) 1392 477 500 TB Cardew AEW@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44 (0) 7738 724 630 Tania Wild +44 (0) 7425 536 903 Lucas Bramwell +44 (0) 7939 694 437 Liberum Capital Gillian Martin / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than GBP15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams. AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share.

The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015. www.aewukreit.com

AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 26 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with EUR69.0bn of assets under management as at 30 September 2020. AEW Group comprises AEW SA and AEW Capital Management L.P., a U.S. registered investment manager and their respective subsidiaries. In Europe, as at 30 September 2020, AEW Group managed EUR32.9bn of real estate assets on behalf of a number of funds and separate accounts with over 420 staff located in 9 offices. The Investment Manager is a 50:50 joint venture between the principals of the Investment Manager and AEW. In May 2019, AEW UK Investment Management LLP was awarded Property Manager of the Year at the Pensions and Investment Provider Awards.

