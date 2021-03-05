Latest lecanemab data to be presented at the AD/PD congress

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the company and its collaboration partner Eisai will both present data relating to its investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aß) protofibril antibody lecanemab (BAN2401), at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders, AD/PD 2021.

The International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders - which due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be held online - is a key scientific event with a focus on improving the treatment of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other related neurodegenerative diseases.

BioArctic's poster presentation will focus on findings in a recent study of brain tissue samples and lecanemab which, together with the previously announced promising data from the large phase 2b study of lecanemab in early Alzheimer's disease, suggest that lecanemab could be of potential benefit for people with Down's syndrome with signs of functional or cognitive deterioration.



Eisai will present interim results from the ongoing open-label extension study of the Phase 2b study of lecanemab in early Alzheimer's disease. The presentation will focus on preliminary results concerning the effect of lecanemab on amyloid levels in the brain in subjects who participated in the core imaging subgroup.



Topic, session, date and time (CET) Topic Lecanemab (BAN2401) Session: Aß targeting therapies in AD 2

Saturday March 13

Oral presentation: 13:15-13:30

Live Q&A Session: 17:30-18:00 Preliminary amyloid PET analysis in BAN2401 phase 2 open-label extension in subjects who participated in the core imaging subgroup Lecanemab (BAN2401) Session: ß-amyloid diseases

March 9-14

Poster P142 / #487 Elevated levels of soluble amyloid beta protofibrils in Down's syndrome and Alzheimer's disease

This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CET on March 5, 2021.

