Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.03.2021 | 08:34
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Latest lecanemab data to be presented at the AD/PD congress

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the company and its collaboration partner Eisai will both present data relating to its investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aß) protofibril antibody lecanemab (BAN2401), at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders, AD/PD 2021.

The International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders - which due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be held online - is a key scientific event with a focus on improving the treatment of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other related neurodegenerative diseases.

BioArctic's poster presentation will focus on findings in a recent study of brain tissue samples and lecanemab which, together with the previously announced promising data from the large phase 2b study of lecanemab in early Alzheimer's disease, suggest that lecanemab could be of potential benefit for people with Down's syndrome with signs of functional or cognitive deterioration.

Eisai will present interim results from the ongoing open-label extension study of the Phase 2b study of lecanemab in early Alzheimer's disease. The presentation will focus on preliminary results concerning the effect of lecanemab on amyloid levels in the brain in subjects who participated in the core imaging subgroup.

Topic, session, date and time (CET)

Topic

Lecanemab (BAN2401)

Session: Aß targeting therapies in AD 2
Saturday March 13
Oral presentation: 13:15-13:30
Live Q&A Session: 17:30-18:00

Preliminary amyloid PET analysis in BAN2401 phase 2 open-label extension in subjects who participated in the core imaging subgroup

Lecanemab (BAN2401)

Session: ß-amyloid diseases
March 9-14
Poster P142 / #487

Elevated levels of soluble amyloid beta protofibrils in Down's syndrome and Alzheimer's disease

---
This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CET on March 5, 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Gunilla Osswald
CEO, BioArctic AB
E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 8 695 69 30

Oskar Bosson
Vice President Communications and Investor Relations
BioArctic AB
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/latest-lecanemab-data-to-be-presented-at-the-ad-pd--congress,c3300632

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3300632/1382659.pdf

Latest lecanemab data to be presented at the AD/PD congress

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/i/bioartic,c2885171

Bioartic

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.