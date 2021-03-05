

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications Plc (SPT.L, SPM) has acquired octoScope, Inc from the founder Fanny Mlinarsky, management and other investors, for an initial cash consideration of $55 million, with an additional consideration capped at $18 million. The gross assets of octoScope at 31 December 2019 were $11.6 million.



OctoScope is a US-based technology company that provides accurate, repeatable and automated wireless test solutions and methodologies to the wireless industry. Its test solutions leverage patented technology to provide automated Wi-Fi and 5G testing in emulated real-world environments, including the latest Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies.



Eric Updyke, CEO, said: 'This acquisition supports our strategy of sustainable, profitable growth by establishing Spirent as the firm market leader in the expanding Wi-Fi space, adding to our 5G solution portfolio.'



