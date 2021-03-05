

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray International Trust plc. (MYI.L) reported that its return attributable to equity shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2020 declined to 257 thousand or 0.2 pence per share from 172.80 million pounds or 134.1 pence per share in the previous year.



Return before taxation was 2.74 million pounds down from 178.42 million pounds in the prior year.



Three interim dividends of 12.0 pence per share have been declared during the year. The board is now recommended a final dividend of 18.5 pence per share which is subject to shareholder approval. If approved at the Annual General Meeting, this final dividend will be paid on 18 May 2021 to shareholders on the register on 6 April 2021.



