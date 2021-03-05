DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Stabilisation Notice

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- **NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.** 5 March 2021 Fix Price Group Ltd Stabilisation Notice Fix Price Group Ltd hereby gives notice that the entity undertaking stabilisation (the "Stabilising Manager") named below may stabilise the offering (the "Offering") of the following securities in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596 /2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, in each case as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Stabilisation transactions aim at supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period. Stabilisation may not necessarily occur and it may cease at any time. The securities: Issuer: Fix Price Group Ltd Securities Global Depositary Receipts each representing one share ("GDRs") (ISINs: US33835G1067 (for the Rule 144A GDRs) and US33835G2057 (for the Regulation S GDRs)) Offering size: 178,372,354 GDRs (excluding the over-allotment option) Description: Initial Public Offering of GDRs Offer price: USUSD9.75 per GDR (the "Offer Price") Stabilisation: Stabilising manager (and central point within the Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 4QA, meaning of Commission United Kingdom ("Stabilising Manager") Delegated Regulation 2016/ Contact: Marco Guarino 1052): Telephone number: +44 (0)20 7425-7057 Beginning of the 5 March 2021 (approximately 08.00 a.m. (London time)) stabilisation period: Stabilisation period to end 5 April 2021 (close of business) no later than: Trading venue where London Stock Exchange stabilisation may be undertaken: Maximum size and conditions The Stabilising Manager may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance of use of Over-allotment with applicable law, up to the maximum size of 26,755,852 GDRs (the "Over-allotment GDRs") option: Over-allotment option: Terms: For the purposes of allowing the Stabilising Manager to cover short positions resulting from any over-allotments and/or from sales of GDRs effected by them during the stabilisation period, the Stabilising Manager has been granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-allotment Option"), pursuant to which the Stabilising Manager may purchase or procure purchasers for additional GDRs at the Offer Price. The Over-allotment Option will be exercisable in whole or in part, upon notice by the Stabilising Manager, at any time on or before the 30th calendar day after the commencement of conditional dealings of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange. Any Over-allotment GDRs made available pursuant to the Over-allotment Option will be purchased on the same terms and conditions as the GDRs being sold in the Offering. Number of shares covered by Up to 26,755,852 GDRs Over-allotment Option Duration: The Over-allotment Option may be exercised in full or in part at any time during the stabilisation period. IMPORTANT NOTICE In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager or any of its agents may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilising Manager or any of its agents will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time. This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful, including without limitation, the United States, Australia, Canada, or Japan. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdictions. This announcement and the information contained herein, is not an offer of securities for sale in, and is not for transmission to or publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia) (the "United States"). The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements and in accordance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. No public offering of the securities discussed herein is being made in the United States. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, persons who: (A) (i) are "investment professionals" specified in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") and/or (ii) fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (and only where the conditions contained in those Articles have been, or will at the relevant time be, satisfied); and (B) are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). In the European Economic Area (the "EEA"), this announcement is addressed only to and directed only at, persons in member states who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation ((EU) 2017/1129) ("Qualified Investors"). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on (i) in the United Kingdom, by persons who are not Relevant Persons, and (ii) in any member state of the EEA, by persons who are not Qualified Investors. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to: (i) in the United Kingdom, Relevant Persons; and (ii) in any member state of the EEA, Qualified Investors, and will be engaged in only with such persons. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: MSCM TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 Sequence No.: 94894 EQS News ID: 1173372 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

