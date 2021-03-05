American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses is a Self-Directed IRA Good for the Era of Social Distancing?

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / With the COVID-19 experiencing a new surge in cases as the world heads into winter, it is only logical that some investors will be skittish. A recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, examines this feeling and asks a new question: is a Self-Directed IRA an ideal investment vehicle for an era of social distancing?

The post notes that a Self-Directed IRA means investors work through a custodian. In many cases, this custodian is passive, meaning they do not provide specific investment or financial advice. Rather, such a custodian simply carries out the intentions of the investor, handling administration and paperwork. This reduces the need for in-person meetings or even video conferencing meetings, which in turn could potentially mean that investors naturally socially distance as they put together a retirement portfolio.

Later on, in the post, American IRA addresses how a real estate property investment might work within a Self-Directed IRA. The post notes that while, at first glance, a real estate property investment might seem like a difficult one to manage during social distancing, the procedures with a Self-Directed IRA can be relatively straightforward while maintaining social distancing. An investor with a Self-Directed IRA is expected to keep retirement properties separate from personal benefits. This separation is ideal for an area of social distancing, provided the investor has ways of managing the property remotely. In many cases, an investor might use a property management firm.

"This post details how social distancing doesn't mean that investors have to stop investing," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "In fact, many people who use a Self-Directed IRA are already used to the idea of keeping themselves separate from their retirement assets. The leap to more social distancing is, therefore, an easy one for many Self-Directed IRA investors to make."

For more information, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com.

"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $500 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals, and much more.

