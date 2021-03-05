Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sparinvest SICAV- name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 March 2021. ISIN: LU0264925727 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest SICAV Investment Grade Value Bonds EUR R ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparinvest SICAV Global Investment Grade EUR R ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abb. new name at Nasdaq: Sparinvest SICAV Global Inv Grade EUR R ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSIIGVBEURR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SSIGLIGEURR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 38136 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1735613934 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name Sparinvest SICAV Global Ethical High Yield EUR R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abb. new name at Sparinv SICAV Glob Ethical HY EUR R Nasdaq: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSIVBGEHYEURR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SSIGEHYEURR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 150191 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1735614155 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R H -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparinvest SICAV Global Ethical High Yield DKK R H -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abb. new name at Sparinvest SICAV Glob Ethical HY DKK R H Nasdaq: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSIEMCEURR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SSIGEHYDKKRH -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 150197 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1735614239 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Emerging Markets Corporates EUR R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparinvest SICAV Emerging Markets Bonds EUR R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abb. new name at Sparinvest SICAV Em Markets Bonds EUR R Nasdaq: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSIEMCEURR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SSIEMBEURR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 150198 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844698