Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
05.03.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sparinvest SICAV- name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 March
2021. 





ISIN:                     LU0264925727                                       
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                     Sparinvest SICAV Investment Grade Value Bonds EUR R
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
New name:                 Sparinvest SICAV Global Investment Grade EUR R     
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Abb. new name at Nasdaq:  Sparinvest SICAV Global Inv Grade EUR R            
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:               SSIIGVBEURR                                        
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:           SSIGLIGEURR                                        
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:   38136                                              
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:                   LU1735613934                                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                   Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield
                         EUR R                                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New name                Sparinvest SICAV Global Ethical High Yield EUR R        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Abb. new name at        Sparinv SICAV Glob Ethical HY EUR R                     
 Nasdaq:                                                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:             SSIVBGEHYEURR                                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:         SSIGEHYEURR                                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook     150191                                                  
 ID:                                                                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:                   LU1735614155                                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                   Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield
                         DKK R H                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New name:               Sparinvest SICAV Global Ethical High Yield DKK R H      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Abb. new name at        Sparinvest SICAV Glob Ethical HY DKK R H                
 Nasdaq:                                                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:             SSIEMCEURR                                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:         SSIGEHYDKKRH                                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook     150197                                                  
 ID:                                                                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:                   LU1735614239                                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                   Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Emerging Markets         
                         Corporates EUR R                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New name:               Sparinvest SICAV Emerging Markets Bonds EUR R           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Abb. new name at        Sparinvest SICAV Em Markets Bonds EUR R                 
 Nasdaq:                                                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:             SSIEMCEURR                                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:         SSIEMBEURR                                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook     150198                                                  
 ID:                                                                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact  Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel: +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844698
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
