Freitag, 05.03.2021
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
GlobeNewswire
05.03.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (3/21)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Modern Times
Group MTG AB ("MTG" or the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq
Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of
two annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that MTG has breached item 3.1 of the
Rulebook as inside information from the Company's annual financial statement
2019 was accessible on the Company's website before the information was
disclosed through a press release in accordance with Article 17 of the EU
Market Abuse Regulation and the associated implementing regulation. 

The Disciplinary Committee notes that the approach that appears to have been
used to access the information on the Company's website has been applied in
several previous cases and that the Exchange, to avoid information leakages,
repeatedly has called on the issuers to review systems and procedures for the
publication of financial reports on their websites. Against this background,
the Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violation and
orders the Company to pay a fine of two annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021

Please find attached a Swedish version of the decision. An English version will
be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844713
