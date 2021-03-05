Anzeige
Freitag, 05.03.2021
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
WKN: A2P1F3 ISIN: SE0013513652 Ticker-Symbol: 4K4 
Frankfurt
05.03.21
09:16 Uhr
0,946 Euro
-0,004
-0,42 %
GlobeNewswire
05.03.2021 | 10:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) in Stayble Therapeutics AB (84/21)

Trading in Stayble Therapeutics AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The
last trading day is March, 8, 2021. 

Short name:    STABL BTA   
---------------------------
ISIN code:     SE0015504139
---------------------------
Orderbook ID:  617962      
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. 

For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503
015 50.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
