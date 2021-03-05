Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) in Stayble Therapeutics AB (84/21)

Trading in Stayble Therapeutics AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is March, 8, 2021. Short name: STABL BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015504139 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 617962 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50.