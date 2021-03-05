

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined for the first time in four months in January, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 2.8 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.0 percent increase in December.



The industrial production volume decreased 6.7 percent yearly in January, after a 5.8 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 4.0 percent fall.



A decline in production was observed in manufacture of transport equipment and food products, beverages and tobacco, while a growth was seen in manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, the agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.2 percent monthly in January, after a 2.7 percent decline in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de