An upbeat trading statement (for the four months to 7 February) points to very strong like-for-like revenue growth in both the UK and South Africa. Higher volumes and revenues most likely with an improving mix are all supportive of rising profitability and margins. Our FY21 PBT estimate is now c 16% higher and consistent with updated guidance. We have also increased subsequent years modestly. Gaining market share and virtually de-gearing the business in the last year are notable group achievements.

