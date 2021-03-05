Bangladesh-based Beximco Group has said it will raise nearly US$400 million in Islamic bonds to finance two solar PV power plants totaling 230 MW in the country's northern districts.The Beximco Group, a stock market listed company dealing in textiles, informed its investors about the issuance of the bonds via an announcement on Wednesday. Reportedly, Teesta Solar Limited and Korotoa Solar Limited, two subsidiaries of Beximco Power Company Ltd, will install the solar PV power projects, totaling 200 MW and 30 MW, respectively, alongside Chinese partners, TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co. Limited and Jiangsu ...

