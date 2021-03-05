Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 26 February 2021 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Naspers Limited 8.56% Sberbank 6.43% Al Rajhi Bank 5.25% Lukoil Holdings 4.96% Gazprom 4.54% Norilsk Nickel 3.18% Prosus 2.93% Anglo American 2.89% PZU 2.87% Saudi Telecom 2.76%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 26 February 2021 was as follows:

Russia 30.96% South Africa 26.78% Saudi Arabia 15.68% Turkey 5.89% Poland 5.61% United Arab Emirate 3.54% Netherlands 2.93% Qatar 2.50% Greece 2.39% Czechia 1.48% Kuwait 1.06% Cash & Equivalent 1.18%

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69