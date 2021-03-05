Anzeige
Freitag, 05.03.2021
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
05.03.21
08:09 Uhr
Conveyance of Citycon Oyj's own shares for payment of reward earned under incentive programme

ESPOO, Finland, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj has on 5 March 2021 conveyed 5,493 own shares held by the company in a directed share issue without consideration to one key employee of the company for payment of reward earned under the Matching Share Plan 2018-2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of said plan.

On 16 April 2019, Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided on the repurchase and conveyance of an aggregate maximum number of 171,300 of its own shares in several separate transactions during 2019-2021 to implement payments of rewards earned under the company's share-based incentive programmes.

The conveyance of shares is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 17 March 2020. The shares were conveyed and registered in the recipient's book-entry account on 5 March 2021, after which they entitle their holder to dividend and other shareholder rights.

Further details concerning the company's Matching Share Plan 2018-2020 are available in the company's remuneration report and remuneration statements.

The company does not hold any of its own shares after the conveyance.

Espoo, 5 March 2021

CITYCON OYJ

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

CONTACT:

Further information:

Laura Jauhiainen
Head of Strategy and Investor Relations
mobile: +358 40 725 7573
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/conveyance-of-citycon-oyj-s-own-shares-for-payment-of-reward-earned-under-incentive-programme,c3300957

