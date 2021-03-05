Georgia Capital (GCAP) posted a 27.2% NAV total return (TR) in local currency terms in Q420 on the back of solid valuation uplifts across all key portfolio holdings. This, together with the Q320 revaluation of GHG after it was made private (see our initiation note for details), offset the weak performance of GCAP's hospitality and commercial real estate business and the subdued share price performance of Bank of Georgia in 2020. Consequently, GCAP's FY20 NAV TR reached 2.7% in local currency (though -13.3% in sterling terms). The NAV uplift helped reduce GCAP's loan-to-value (LTV) at the holding level from 44.1% at end-March 2020 to 28.9% at end-2020. GCAP's new investments remain centred around renewable energy and education.

