Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's Annual Report and Remuneration Report 2020 published

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 5 MARCH 2021 AT 3.00 P.M. EET

Enento Group's Annual Report and Remuneration Report 2020 published

Enento Group Plc has today published its Annual Report 2020 and Remuneration Report. The Annual Report consists of an Annual Review and a Financial Review. Annual Review covers business, sustainability and HR overviews. Financial Review consists of the Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements, Auditor's Report and Corporate Governance Statement. The Annual Review and Financial Review are published as separate PDF documents in Finnish and English.

The Annual Review, Financial Review and Remuneration Report are attached to this release and also available on Enento's investor pages at https://enento.com/investors/

In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Enento publishes the Financial Statements as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

Enento Group's Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 29 March 2021 in Helsinki. Information about the AGM on Enento's investor pages.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 270 7056

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.

Attachments

  • Enento Group Plc_Financial review 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e2605c93-b840-48f0-9e23-80529ea5708d)
  • ENENTO-2020-12-31_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2697c953-5741-419b-80df-81d6d3ebaab0)
  • Enento Group Plc_Annual Review_2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/323ca9ad-adea-47a4-b920-cc8820e3fe93)
  • Enento Group Plc_Remuneration Report_2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0e6fc15b-48ed-43f8-a265-53ae68ddd8dd)

