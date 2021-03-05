Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 26 February 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Everbright Intl. 5.3% Drax Group 5.2% National Grid 4.7% China Suntien Green Energy 4.6% Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.6% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.5% New Energy Solar 4.4% RWE 4.4% SSE 4.3% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.1% Fortum 4.0% TransAlta Renewables 3.8% China Longyuan Power Group 3.8% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 3.7% Pinnacle Renewable Energy 3.7% OPG Power Ventures 3.4% Acciona 3.2% Clearway Energy A Class 2.9% Northland Power 2.1% Ocean Sun 2.1%

At close of business on 26 February 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £44.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 29.1% Renewable energy developers 21.7% Renewable focused utilities 14.0% Biomass generation and production 10.2% Waste to energy 5.3% Energy storage 5.0% Renewable technology and service 4.1% Electricity networks 4.7% Liquidation portfolio 3.4% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 0.9% Carbon markets 0.6% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.0% 100.0%