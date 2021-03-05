Growing Cyber Crime Incidents Necessitate Robust Public Safety Software Apparatus: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adoption of public safety software continues to grow, with a new report by Fact.MR estimating revenues to grow at nearly 30% through 2031. Growing instances of cybercrime, especially the spike witnessed during COVID-19, has accelerated adoption of public safety software. Fact.MR's analysis reveals that adoption of public safety software among law enforcement agencies will further gain traction in 2021.

According to FBI crime report 2019, 1.7 billion cyber-crime-related financial losses were reported in the U.S. Surging cases of cybercrimes have been fuelling the demand for public safety software.

"Technological advancements are aiding public safety software manufacturers, while initiatives undertaken by private and public organizations are spurring the growth of the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=395

Key Takeaways

Adoption of public safety software among law enforcement agencies growing

Computer-aided safety solution remains lucrative

Japan expected to emerge as a lucrative market backed by increase in cases of cyber-attacks

expected to emerge as a lucrative market backed by increase in cases of cyber-attacks China is spearheading growth in Asia Pacific

is spearheading growth in Remarkable surge in the sales for public safety software driving growth in Germany

U.S. public safety software market on steady growth path

Cloud-based deployment to remain highly sought-after among end-users

Competitive Landscape

Spillman Technology Inc., DF Labs SPA, IBM Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Wynyard Group, IntelliChoice Inc., Tyler Technologies Inc., SysTools Software Pvt Ltd., PTS Solutions Inc., Envisage Technologies LLC., and Saltus technologies are some of the key manufacturers that are profiled by Fact.MR. Key players are strategizing by diversifying their projects to generate new proceedings.

In December 2020, IBM collaborated with Amazon Web Services on security for Hybrid Cloud to extend their security visibility across AWS and hybrid cloud environments. IBM is seeking solutions to streamline and modernize their security operations for the hybrid cloud era.

Additionally, in December 2020, DF Labs SPA announced one of its product SOAR that is ideal for security against Cyber Fraud, has launched an updated version, highly scalable IncMan SOAR SaaS Cloud Package starting from Q1/2021, that will be available both on-premise and as a cloud-package.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=395

More Valuable Insights on Public safety software Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents a detailed analysis of the global public safety software market. The study divulges essential insights on the public safety software market on the basis of solution (computer-aided dispatch solutions, jail management solutions, incident management solutions, mobile police software solutions, court management solutions, reporting solutions, record management solutions, scheduling solutions, permit & license administration solutions and other solutions), end-user (law enforcement agencies, municipal police departments, courts, prosecutors, marshals & fire departments, district attorneys, and others), deployment (on premise and cloud based), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will adoption of public safety software evolve in the future?

Which are the lucrative markets for public safety software?

Which is the top selling public safety software solution?

Which are the top public safety software vendors?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on public safety software market?

Request more information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=395

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Information & Communication Technology Domain

Data Protection Software Market: Explore Fact.MR's report on data protection software market that tracks key developments and provides a detailed forecast across key segments in 20+ countries. All the key data protection software vendors have been profiled, and their strategies have been discussed in detail.

Clientless Remote Support Software Market: Explore Fact.MR's clientless remote support software market research report, offering a detailed study on multiple market trends for the present and upcoming decade. The study entails analyses about the prominent growth trends present across key countries and major segments, along with information about key vendors operating within the landscape.

Data Extraction Software Market: The global data extraction software market report by Fact.MR delivers a detailed analysis on the strategies and competitive landscape for the upcoming period. The key players' strategy analysis provides you detailed insights on the competitive landscape.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Sudip Saha

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg