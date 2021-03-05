Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - GOLO Mobile Inc., doing business as Usewalter (TSXV: WLTR) ("Usewalter" or the "Company"), today announces that the Company has cancelled an aggregate of 4,758,700 incentive stock options (the "Cancelled Options") previously held by certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company. The Cancelled Options were voluntarily surrendered by the holders thereof for no consideration.

After given effect to the Cancelled Options, the Company currently has 14,929,242 issued and outstanding incentive stock options under its rolling 10% stock option plan.

About Usewalter

Usewalter, Inc. (TSXV: WLTR) is a smart building technology SaaS solution for property managers and residents in high-density urban environments, delivered through its usewalter app. Designed as 'the one app no one can live without', usewalter enables efficient and cost-effective management of a building across the key areas of communication, commerce and delivery and IoT management within multi-residential and commercial properties. Usewalter is positioned to leverage its first-mover advantage to access new Canadian and U.S. markets, secure additional partners and further build revenue momentum. Learn more at www.usewalter.com.

