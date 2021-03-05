WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 4 March 2021 was 3511.90p (ex income) 3525.06p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary



05 March 2021