The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 5
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 4 March 2021 was 1435.10p (ex income) 1435.04p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
05 March 2021
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de