A good year highs week for the ATX TR driven by OMV, which went 7.8 per cent up. News came from Mayr-Melnhof, CA Immo, Zumtobel, Andritz (2), S Immo, Vienna Stock Exchange (2), Vienna Airport, OMV, Agrana, GDP Austria. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,36% to 6.060,1 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 10,86%. Up to now there were 29 days with a positive and 16 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,36% away, from the low 10,86%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,6%, the weakest is Friday with -0,46%. These are the best-performers this week: Marinomed Biotech 14,75% in front of SBO 11,14% and FACC 8,38%. And the following stocks performed worst: Verbund -5,7% in front of Andritz -2,82% and Mayr-Melnhof -2,54%. Further ...

