Zumtobel: Austrian based lightning group Zumtobel closed the first nine months of the current 2020/21 financial year (1 May 2020 to 31 January 2021) with clearly positive results in spite of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Revenues for this international lighting corporation fell by 12.9% to Euro 759.2 min as a result of the corona crisis, but the slow upward trend continued. In the third quarter, the decline was reduced to roughly 9%. After an adjustment for foreign exchange effects, the decrease in revenues equalled 11.8% for the first nine months. Despite the decline in revenues, the Zumtobel Group generated positive operating profit (adjusted EBIT) of Euro 27.7 mn and a return on sales of 3.6% (Q1-Q3 2019/20: 5.4%). Net profit amounted to EUR 14.9 million, and free cash flow rose ...

