

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 6.2 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 578.104 trillion yen.



That followed the downwardly revised 6.0 percent increase in January (originally 6.1 percent).



Excluding trusts, bank lending advanced an annual 5.9 percent to 502.250 trillion yen after gaining 5.7 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts jumped 8.5 percent on year to 75.853 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks dropped an annual 4.7 percent to 3.267 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de