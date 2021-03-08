Denodo Announces Strategic Partnership with EJADA

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denodo, the leader in data virtualization software, today announced a strategic partnership with EJADA, a leading IT services provider in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. As part of this relationship, Denodo and EJADA will deliver value-added solutions using data virtualization.

By partnering with Denodo, EJADA aims to address and solve some key challenges across a wide variety of government and private sector organizations. EJADA and Denodo, working together, will enable data scientists and architects to gain access to trusted data from across the enterprise in real time, so that companies can realize all of the benefits of agile business intelligence.

"Denodo has been performing consistently and growing about 60 percent a year," says Emiliano Pierdominici, Partner and Channel Sales Director of South Europe and the Middle East at Denodo. "So, as we grow from a product license perspective, we very much care about our customers' experiences in implementation, as well as their expanded use of the Denodo Platform. In this effort we see a great importance to work closely together with systems integrators and consultant partners, who can educate our customers about data virtualization and how agile data management solutions can enable digital transformation, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other complex, demanding initiatives. EJADA is one of Saudi Arabia's largest regional information technology solutions and services companies. As Denodo delegates the resale and implementation of our solution to our partners, this alliance with EJADA will be essential in enabling us to reach new customers in the Middle East and Africa."

"The Saudi market is adopting data virtualization, big data, advanced analytics, and AI across many key industries under the flagship of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)," says Mahmoud El Leissy, CEO of EJADA. "This partnership brings significant value to Saudi Arabia and the MENA market, as it brings Denodo's leading technologies and world-class solutions together with EJADA's deep industry and domain knowledge, as well as our strong technical expertise to enable companies to provide great experiences to their customers. We are currently implementing the Denodo Platform for one of the most important, national projects in the government sector in Saudi Arabia, delivering significant business value. We are committed to being a key enabler of Saudi Arabia's digital transformation journey, as per its Vision 2030."

About Denodo

Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo's customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +1-877-556-2531.

About EJADA

EJADA is a leading IT services provider in the Middle East and North Africa region, enabling enterprises and public-sector organizations to maintain and increase their competitive edge through innovative IT solutions. We offer a unique value proposition by combining a locally based, culturally aware workforce with comprehensive cross-industry solutions and strategic partnerships with global technology vendors. Through a network of five offices and multiple solution centers in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, we have successfully delivered over 700 of large-scale IT projects with the highest standard of implementation, integration, consulting, and support services. For more information, visit www.ejada.com or call +966 (11) 4722277.