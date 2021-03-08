Anzeige
Montag, 08.03.2021
Bam Bam Resources und die Mega-Kupferlagerstätte in Teslas Hinterhof!
PR Newswire
08.03.2021 | 08:04
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AUGUST GETTY Atelier Reveals 'TINITUS' During Paris Fashion Week

Designer August Getty transcends the limits of fashion and technology with a virtual couture prelude produced in collaboration with the Institute of Digital Fashion.

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AUGUST GETTY Atelier is pleased to announce the fashion house's newest creation, TINITUS, revealed on March 4th, 2021, during Paris Fashion Week.

Conceptualized as a series of four (4) videos designed by August Getty and produced by the Institute of Digital Fashion, TINITUS is a distinct universe whose ethereal landscapes and otherworldly citizens serve as a lush and mysterious backdrop for the presentation of four (4) original couture pieces, each conceived from a deep well of references that include Arthurian legend, Roman mythology, and spiritual iconography.

Blending digital artisanship with traditional craftsmanship in bold new ways, TINITUS represents a milestone in the ongoing symbioses of fashion and technology. "I wanted to create a world safe from judgement and bias where you are free to be yourself," says Getty. "A place you can access that allows you to repaint your past in vibrant color."

The virtual world and wardrobe took over six (6) months to complete, utilizing advanced CGI software and unconventional design methods to intricately render the handmade elements of Getty's designs with precision and elegance. Each sequin, stitch, and precious stone is individually positioned on the virtual silhouette with a meticulous attention to detail that parallels couture-level workmanship.

This first experience of TINITUS will be housed on the AUGUST GETTY Atelier temporary website, eventually transitioning to an immersive web experience in anticipation of the Paris Haute Couture show in July 2021.

VIDEOS, VISUALS AND BTS ARE AVAILABLE HERE

www.augustgetty.com

AUGUST GETTY Atelier Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450737/TINITUS_Look_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450691/AUGUST_GETTY_ATELIER_LOGO.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
