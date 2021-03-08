Novogene Europe Launches Clinical Sequencing Services for its European Customers

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novogene Europe, a leading provider of genomic services and solutions, has announced the launch of a Clinical Service to provide its European customers with next-generation sequencing (NGS) services and solutions for their clinical samples.

The Clinical Service has launched after Novogene's Cambridge Sequencing Centre was awarded IS0/IEC 17025 accreditation, the highest recognised quality standard in the world for calibrating and testing laboratories. Accreditation means the lab consistently produces precise and accurate test data and has implemented a rigorous quality management system.

The Cambridge Sequencing Centre ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation follows on from CLIA accreditation for the California Clinical Laboratory in the USA, and CAP accreditation, received in 2017, for the Tianjin Medical Lab in China.

"ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation enables us to expand our European sequencing to include high-quality clinical services," said Dr Aina Pi Roig, Technical Support Supervisor for Clinical Services at Novogene Europe. "Our goal is to become the trusted partner for scientific researchers and genetic testing suppliers through our best-in-class sequencing solutions, great customer service and expert scientific team."

"We're really proud of all the work the Cambridge Sequencing Centre team put in to achieve the ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. It is testament to the precision and standardisation of our experimental procedures and bioinformatics analysis," added Tingting Zhou, General Manager, Novogene Europe. "Offering clinical services opens up a range of new solutions for our customers and really helps us in our mission to advance genomics and improve life."

About Novogene

Novogene is a leading provider of genomic services and solutions with cutting edge NGS and bioinformatics expertise. With one of the largest sequencing capacities in the world, we utilise our deep scientific knowledge, first-class customer service and unsurpassed data quality to help clients realise their research goals in the rapidly evolving world of genomics.

With over 2,000 employees, multiple locations around the world, 32 NGS related patents and over 580 publications in top tier journals such as Nature and Science, we have rapidly become a world-leader in NGS services.

Our Sequencing Centre on the Cambridge Science Park offers our customers an unrivalled NGS service with a quick turn-around, exceptional data quality and expert PhD level advice and support throughout your project.

To find out more about Novogene Europe's Clinical services please visit en.novogene.com or contact marketing@novogene-europe.com, +44-1223-628-750