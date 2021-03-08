Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Bam Bam Resources und die Mega-Kupferlagerstätte in Teslas Hinterhof!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 Ticker-Symbol: 4XP 
Frankfurt
08.03.21
08:09 Uhr
58,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,85 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.03.2021 | 08:04
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP POWER LTD - Blocklisting - Six Monthly Return

XP POWER LTD - Blocklisting - Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

London, March 4

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 8 March 2021

Name of applicant:XP Power Limited
Name of scheme:XP EMPLOYEES' SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN
Period of return:From:06/09/2020To:05/03/2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:100,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):-
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):-
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:100,000

Name of contact:Johan Olivier
Telephone number of contact:0118 984 5515
XP POWER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.