Montag, 08.03.2021
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 
Frankfurt
08.03.21
08:06 Uhr
19,535 Euro
-0,110
-0,56 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
08.03.2021 | 08:22
77 Leser
Castellum's Annual Report 2020 available in English

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum's Annual Report 2020, English language version, is now available on Castellum's website, Investor Relations, Download Center: https://www.castellum.se/en/Investor-relations/download-center/. The report is also available online at https://annualreport.castellum.se/2020/en

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 a.m. (CET) on March 8, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46 706 94 74 50

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in Sweden with a property value of SEK 103 billion. We are located in 14 growth regions in Sweden, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. 250,000 people go to work every day in our properties. We develop flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions with a lettable area of 4.4 million square metres. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-s-annual-report-2020-available-in-english,c3300219

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3300219/1382536.pdf

Castellum Annual Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/8364/3300219/b1eb5fb9877a01e2.pdf

Press release 210308

© 2021 PR Newswire
