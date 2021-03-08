

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy increased in February, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to 41.3 in February from 31.2 in January. In December, the reading was 34.3.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 51.3 in February from 39.9 in the previous month. In December, the reading was 36.1.



