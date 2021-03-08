

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior PLC (SNR.L) reported a loss before tax of 191.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of 28.7 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 38.20 pence compared to profit of 7.01 pence. Adjusted operating profit decreased by 95.9% to 3.7 million pounds. Excluding the adverse exchange rate impact, adjusted operating profit decreased by 95.8% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted loss per share was 0.84 pence compared to profit of 16.10 pence. The Group noted that its results were significantly impacted by COVID-19 and 737 MAX.



Fiscal year Group revenue was 733.6 million pounds compared to 1.11 billion pounds, prior year. Excluding the adverse exchange rate impact, Group revenue decreased by 33.4%.



The Board believes it is not appropriate to pay a final dividend in the current operating environment.



