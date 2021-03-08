Today, Excelya has announced that it has appointed Nathalie Doize as Director of Operations and Rudolph Rosenberg as Chief Financial Officer at Excelya. Following strong growth in 2020, Nathalie will aim to harmonize operations across Europe and oversee project delivery as Excelya aims to become the highest quality contract research organization across Europe. Rudolph Rosenberg will define group financial strategy and help Excelya scale up its business globally.

Nathalie has more than 30 years of experience in drug development working for both CROs and pharmaceutical companies. Nathalie joins Excelya from Syneos Health, where she served as Vice President of Operations and was responsible for the operation and oversight of operational teams in Europe and Asia Pacific. Before that, she served in a variety of roles in increasing seniority, including department management for Mapi Group, inVentiv Health Clinical and i3 Research.

Rudolph joins Excelya after more than 20 years leading finance organizations in the Technology sector. Rudolph's range of experience includes scaling up mid-sized startups such as Groupe Allo-Media and Nibelis in a CFO capacity, as well as supporting the expansion and structuring in EMEA of large groups such as Dell Technologies.

Alan Morgan, CEO at Excelya: "I am delighted to welcome Nathalie and Rudolph. Nathalie's deep expertise in operations for contract research organizations will enable us to deliver on our promise of excellence as we become a preferred one-stop provider across Europe. Rudolph's breadth of experience in fast-paced environments will play a key role in defining and rolling out our strategy."

About Excelya

Excelya is an independent European contract research organization with over 800 employees in 24 countries spread throughout Europe. Excelya offers all cooperation models, from consulting to functional service providing to full-service. It provides these research services across multiple industries, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, cosmetics and nutrition. As a fully integrated CRO, Excelya undertakes the design and execution of Phase I clinical trials to post-marketing studies, safety, biometrics and market access projects. Excelya is committed to providing preeminent experts who work hand-in-hand with its clients to accelerate end-to-end drug development, leverage data science and reimagine patient care.

For more information, please visit excelya.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005046/en/

Contacts:

Amélie Janson, Communications Director

ajanson@excelya.com +33 6 47 87 31 41