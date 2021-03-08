On International Women's Day, Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced the launch of a yearlong research and convening initiative entitled "Inclusive Future." Following a year when inclusion and diversity efforts moved center stage amid the global pandemic, the absence of a single authoritative approach to effectively measure inclusion in business has become even more apparent. To address this need, PMI's Inclusive Future initiative will explore best practices and established thought leadership to advance the discourse surrounding inclusivity and devise effective and timely ways to promote inclusive cultures. PMI recognizes workplace inclusion and diversity as vital to creativity and innovation-both essential drivers of the company's business transformation as it works to achieve its vision of a smoke-free future and contribute to a fairer, more equitable world.

"Measuring diversity is the easy part. Measuring and understanding inclusivity is far more complex, as we discovered through trialing inclusivity measurement efforts at PMI," commented Silke Muenster, Chief Diversity Officer at PMI. "While established frameworks, language, and tools exist for measuring inclusivity today, it is clear that they are far from adequate. In the context of a world that shifted radically in 2020, this new initiative will help us to develop compelling ways to further inclusion within the PMI global organization and, we hope, beyond our walls as well."

The Inclusive Future work will unfold in phases over the next 12 months, starting with a quantitative and qualitative exploration of the state of inclusion today. This facet of the study will feature a yearlong research partnership with the Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland, to study how inclusion currently is measured and how this should evolve to drive impact. This will culminate in the publication of the Inclusive Future study results in March 2022.

"Our key objective is to reshape the conversation of inclusion," said Josefine van Zanten, Chief Equity, Inclusion Diversity Officer, IMD. "Is today's measure of inclusion still appropriate in light of the profound socioeconomic evolution of the past year? And how will this evolution impact inclusive leadership and the meaning of inclusion going forward? We are looking to tackle this important and yet complicated part of the equity, inclusion, and diversity equation."

Beyond the academic research, the Inclusive Future initiative will incorporate engagement activities, exploring and advancing the latest content and thinking on inclusion. These activities will range from hosting digital panels, roundtables, and interviews to celebrating those who are progressing the work today.

As part of the initiative launch, Chief Diversity Officer Silke Muenster will participate in a virtual event on International Women's Day (March 8) hosted by flagship SHE media site, BlogHer, alongside other female change makers dedicated to advancing economic empowerment for women everywhere. She will also speak on a high-level panel at The Gender Summit on Wednesday, March 10. Hosted by Equality Leaders, the global digital community focused on connecting people, ideas, and organizations to shape the future of equality, diversity, and inclusion, Muenster will join the Gender Summit's "Lessons from the Top" panel.

To learn more about PMI's Inclusive Future work and how it is helping to accelerate the company's business transformation, please visit https://www.pmi.com/inclusion-diversity.

