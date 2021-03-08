'The Greatest Never Settle' In New International Gatorade Campaign

GATORADE PREMIERES 2021 CAMPAIGN FEATURING LEO MESSI, SERENA WILLIAMS, GABRIEL JESUS; HIGHLIGHTS PARTNERSHIPS WITH UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gatorade, the world's number one sports drink*, is launching a powerful international campaign for 2021 titled "The Greatest Never Settle," highlighting the brand's ongoing commitment to inspire the next generation of athletes on their path to greatness.

Anchored by a new film featuring the world's best athletes across its most thrilling sports, including six-time Ballon d'Or winner Leo Messi, twenty-three-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams, 2019 Copa América winner and Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, Gatorade showcases how athletes push themselves to be better every minute of every day. The film documents a series of their iconic moments on the world's biggest stages, showing their unquenchable thirst for greatness, with a selection of Messi and Jesus' most memorable UEFA Champions League goals, and Williams' legendary serve.

The campaign looks to motivate today's athletes and encourage the belief that no matter how great you are today, there is always potential to be greater tomorrow, and settling can never be an option on your path to greatness.

Leo Messi commented: "This Gatorade campaign demonstrates the importance of pushing yourself to be better and believing you can go further, even when you have been successful. It takes hard work, on and off the pitch, to try and get to a place where you can perform on the world's biggest stages, and I hope this campaign inspires both fans and young athletes to never settle as they journey on their own paths to greatness."

Mark Kirkham, Vice President and General Manager, Sports, Energy & Juice, Global Beverages, PepsiCo, commented: "Gatorade is an established leader in fueling performance and encouraging professional and aspiring athletes to unlock their self-confidence as they take to the field or court - game day or any day.This campaign celebrates their journey, passion, and thirst for greatness."

The campaign will see a second film focused on Messi that will premiere in the coming weeks showcasing the "Never Settle" mindset. Additionally, Gatorade will launch a digital content series called "Fueling Greatness" that provides a unique, behind-the-scenes perspective to educate competitive athletes on the brand's critical role in fueling the world's elite athletes - from training, to performance and recovery. The series brings these concepts to life by highlighting the role of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) and its partnerships with Manchester CityFC and FC Barcelona in promoting sport-science based approaches to footballing excellence.

In addition to Manchester City FC and FC Barcelona, "The Greatest Never Settle" campaign leverages the brand's global partnership with the UEFA Champions League. The campaign will run in key Gatorade markets around the world.

Gatorade is the leader in athletic performance and contains fluids, carbohydrates, and electrolytes to help athletes perform at their best**. To better meet athlete needs, Gatorade products are backed by GSSI. GSSI creates products that are supported by the latest sports science and developed in collaboration with the world's greatest athletes in all phases of athletic activity.

