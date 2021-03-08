Patients Win When Support Is Personalized: New Study From Atlantis Healthcare Shows Treatment Persistence and Adherence Improved by 38%

SYDNEY, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading patient outcomes journal Patient Preference and Adherence has published a study that demonstrates significant improvement in treatment behaviors among patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) who received personalized support in managing the practical and emotional impact of nAMD compared with those receiving usual care. Atlantis Healthcare, a global company specializing in the design and delivery of personalized support solutions to patients and caregivers living with chronic illness, operates the SmartSight program, which is sponsored and funded by Bayer Australia Ltd.

People living with nAMD experience a loss of central vision. As a result, many suffer significant psychological impact and a negative impact on quality of life including challenges with mobility, face recognition, day-to-day tasks, and self-care. Treatment can provide patient benefit, but to maintain improvements in vision, it is important that they continue treatment over time.



The paper, entitled "Impact of a Patient Support Program on Patient Beliefs About Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Persistence to Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapy" examines how assessing each patient's beliefs about their treatment and illness can help predict their level of behavioral risk, and then guide the delivery of a personalized support program that improves health behaviors, including attending treatment appointments and staying on treatment as prescribed.1

The support program was launched in Australia in 2012, and patients received tailored information as well as nurse-led coaching calls on topics identified as most relevant according to each patient's profile. Data from enrolled patients was analyzed in comparison to an anonymized sample of nAMD patients in the Australian government's Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme dataset. Persistence on treatment at 24 months was significantly higher in patients on the personalized support program (88% vs 64%, p<0.05). This equates to 2 additional monthly injections completed over 24 months.

Given that the international healthcare community could save an estimated $269 billion by improving medication adherence2, this study provides meaningful evidence that the challenge of non-adherence can be addressed by understanding and supporting each person as a unique individual.

A/Prof Andrew Chang, Head of Ophthalmology Sydney Eye Hospital highlights the revolutionary effectiveness of modern anti-VEGF drugs in treating nAMD. "A challenge facing clinicians in treating their patients is to ensure they adhere to a rigorous treatment regime. An understanding of the burden of care for patients, their carers and treating doctors is fundamental. Patient Support Programs targeting the high-risk situations for patients discontinuing treatment is countered by providing support and education. This research proves that improving persistence is achievable and may save their precious sight."

Peter Said, co-author and Head of Patient Engagement, APAC at Bayer explains, "This study reinforces the real-world value that adding patient support based on health psychology insights and an understanding of the wider patient experience can deliver, alongside effective treatments and medical care. As shown in this study, a personalized patient approach can empower patients to take a more active role in their treatment journey, which can improve healthcare outcomes."

Connor Holmes, co-author and Country Manager of Atlantis Healthcare Australia noted: "As specialists in health behavior and personalized support that empowers patients for better outcomes, we are pleased to once again demonstrate the impact of our approach. We are also proud that 9 out of 10 participants said they would recommend the support program to others living with nAMD."

"Taking a patient-centric approach in understanding the individual motivators and barriers behind complex health behaviors, we can combine technology and design to create effective solutions and a better patient experience on treatment. The support we provide helps people manage their health better in the long-term, and enjoy what they value most," added Jonny Duder, CEO of Atlantis Healthcare Group.

About Atlantis Healthcare Group

With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and New Zealand, Atlantis Healthcare designs and delivers of a wide range of personalized health and behavior change solutions, from clinical trial experience and activating patients to make well-informed health decisions, to empowering effective long-term management of health conditions. Its data-driven and world-leading solutions can be configured and scaled to meet the needs of pharma, payers and healthcare institutions worldwide.

For additional information, please contact: info@atlantishealthcare.com

www.atlantishealthcare.com

1 Chang A, Stokes J, Priestman L, Holmes C, Said P. Impact of a Patient Support Program on Patient Beliefs About Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Persistence to Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapy. Patient Prefer Adherence. 2021;15:511-521

https://doi.org/10.2147/PPA.S293941



2IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics, 2012