A cleaning robot optimized for floating PV installations was developed by German manufacturer TG hyLIFT. Also suitable for ground-mount PV, it uses only water without any type of detergent, and is powered by batteries. The robot is now being tested at a floating PV array in Spain.From pv magazine Spain Isigenere, a Spanish engineering company and provider of floating PV structures, has tested a new cleaning robot on a 500 kW floating installation built on an irrigation pond in Mérida province, southern Spain. The hyCleaner black Solar facelift robot, produced by German manufacturer TG hylift, ...

