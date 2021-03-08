American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Statistics Investors Need to Know About Self-Directed Roth IRAs

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / In a recent post at American IRA, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm took a look at retirement head-on, examining some of the most relevant statistics centering on one of the most powerful investment tools around, the Roth IRA. In the post, American IRA looked at three separate statistics and provided greater context for what they mean within retirement planning in the United States.

In the first statistic, American IRA noted that only about 19% of U.S. households own a Roth IRA. This is a surprisingly low number, American IRA argues, especially given how readily available Roth IRAs are and just how many investors qualify for them. Perhaps most important of all, Roth IRAs are a valuable investment tool because they allow investors to put in after-tax money. That means that upon retirement, investors will not own money on the qualifying investments they put within a Roth IRA, assuming that all of the rules have been followed.

However, the post did note in its next statistic that Roth IRA numbers have grown in recent years. For example, during the years between 2010 and 2014, Roth IRA account balances increased "in a hurry," moving up over 50%. That was higher than the rate of increase in Traditional IRAs, showing that more investors were taking Roth IRAs seriously during that time period.

"There is a growing trend toward Roth IRAs, these statistics show us," says Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "But considering just how powerful of a retirement tool this can be, it's interesting that these statistics show even more widespread adoption."

The post, available at American IRA's website, talks about three distinct statistics in greater detail, examining the context of these statistics and explaining how it relates to the world of retirement investing at large. For more information, be sure to visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also contact the Self-Directed IRA administration firm by dialing 866-7500-IRA.

