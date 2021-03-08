

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group (PHNX.L) reported Monday that its fiscal 2020 profit attributable to owners of the parent surged to 798 million pounds from last year's 85 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 91.5 pence, up from 8.6 pence last year.



Profit before the tax attributable to owners was 944 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 14 million pounds.



Group operating profit was 1.20 billion pounds, inclusive of the ReAssure business, up from last year's 810 million pounds.



Gross premiums written increased to 4.71 billion pounds from 4.04 billion pounds last year. Net premiums written grew to 3.91 billion pounds from 3.48 billion pounds last year.



Assets under administration was 338 billion pounds as of December 31, 2020, compared to 248 billion pounds last year.



Further, the company recommended final dividend of 24.1p per share, reflecting a 3% increase on the 2020 interim dividend and equates to a 2020 full year dividend of 47.5p per share, up from 46.8 pence per share last year.



The recommended final dividend of 24.1p per share is expected to be paid on May 18, subject to shareholder approval on May 14.



Looking ahead to 2021, the company said it will continue to optimise in-force Heritage business for cash and resilience, while the recent acquisition of the Standard Life brand will support it in accelerating Open business growth strategy.



