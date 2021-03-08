Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - Compel Capital who through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ScreenPro Security (CSE: SCRN) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company"), is pleased to inform shareholders of its current business in Canada. The Company processed approximately 12,000 tests per week with weekly revenue over $1.2 million between Toronto and Vancouver in February 2021.

John McMullen, CEO, stated: "This has been a very busy time for ScreenPro and I am very pleased for our company to be listed on the CSE. I want to thank all who were involved in making this possible. Our company processes almost 50,000 screens per month. In February alone, monthly revenue achieved $5 million for testing within the film and television industry in Canada. Going forward, we are looking to diversify our business into a full suite of pandemic management related products and services to ensure the safety of the workplace and get people back to work."

On Friday, March 5, 2021, the Company's shares commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol SCRN.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro provides turnkey coronavirus screening solutions to the private sector. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality South Korean test kits and its strategic partnership with Canvas Labs in Vancouver and Integrated Explorations in Ontario. This platform allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition to providing test kits, ScreenPro has access to high quality PPE to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

For further information please contact:

John McMullen

Phone: 1-416-803-0698

Email: john@screenprosecurity.com

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements relating to expectations regarding the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76305