

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to Sky News' article regarding the company, Telecom company BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) said that there has been no misalignment between the board and executive management over the company's strategy.



The company announced on 1 March the intention of Jan du Plessis to retire as Chairman in 2021 once a successor has been appointed, and it is very sorry he will be leaving.



The company noted that the Chairman throughout his tenure has demonstrated strong leadership of the company, been extremely supportive of management and any suggestion that he has impeded the transformation of BT is without foundation.



