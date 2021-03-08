

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production increased for the second straight month in January, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew 5.9 year-on-year in January, following a 2.7 percent increase in December.



Manufacturing output rose 1.0 percent annually in January, after a 1.2 percent decrease in the previous month.



Production in electricity, gas and steam gained 32.4 percent, while mining and quarrying output rose 12.1 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of energy goods gained 7.2 percent yearly in January and production in consumer goods increased 6.9 percent.



Meanwhile, production of capital goods fell 4.7 percent and intermediate goods declined 1.5 percent.



Durable consumer goods production increased 14.9 percent and production of non-durable goods rose 6.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 1.1 percent in January, after a 3.3 percent growth in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

