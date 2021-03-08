Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Logistea AB (publ) is updated (86/21)

On October 21, 2020, the shares in Logistea AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that the Company had entered into an agreement to sell all of the shares in its subsidiary Logistea PropCo AB and intended to wind up the Company. On March 5, 2021, the Company published a press release with information that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the shares in Athanase Tech AB through a directed share issue and therefore no longer intends to wind up the Company. The transaction is conditional upon Nasdaq Stockholm's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares (LOG, ISIN code SE0009696792, order book ID 137145) in Logistea AB (publ). For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB