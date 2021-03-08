Anzeige
Montag, 08.03.2021
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
GlobeNewswire
08.03.2021 | 09:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Logistea AB (publ) is updated (86/21)

On October 21, 2020, the shares in Logistea AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status on the grounds that the Company had entered into an
agreement to sell all of the shares in its subsidiary Logistea PropCo AB and
intended to wind up the Company. 

On March 5, 2021, the Company published a press release with information that
it has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the shares in Athanase Tech
AB through a directed share issue and therefore no longer intends to wind up
the Company. The transaction is conditional upon Nasdaq Stockholm's decision to
admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the
observation status for the shares (LOG, ISIN code SE0009696792, order book ID
137145) in Logistea AB (publ). 

For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
