

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate increased in February, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



The jobless rate rose a seasonally to 3.6 percent in February from 3.7 percent in January. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in February from 3.7 percent in the previous month.



The number of registered unemployed increased to 167,953 in February from 169,753 in the preceding month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 3.3 percent in February from 3.4 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de