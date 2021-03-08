Acquisition of makepositive, a Salesforce consulting partner, strengthens Sabio's Human Service offer and signals increased focus on CRM Customer Engagement

Sabio Group, a leading European full service CX provider, has acquired makepositive, a large UK-based independent Salesforce consulting partner. makepositive will strengthen Sabio's ability to support customers with transformative cutting-edge CX technologies, particularly addressing the Human Service aspect of the CRM Customer Engagement Centre.

Founded in 2003, makepositive is a multi-award-winning Salesforce consulting partner, with circa 180 employees, offices in London and Manchester, and a development centre in India. makepositive has over 120 Salesforce-accredited consultants with 700+ Salesforce certifications amongst them, as well as its own dedicated managed services capability. The company has delivered Salesforce projects for leading organisations, including Allocate, Aston Martin, Fujifilm, Gamma, McCarthy Stone, Sohonet, Visioncall and Wolseley.

"With AI and conversational technologies now handling many routine CX enquiries, contact centre advisors handle a greater proportion of complex customer interactions. This has introduced more complexity on the advisor desktop, increasing the need for assistive Human Service solutions that offer true real-time digital support for advisors," said Sabio Group's CEO, Jonathan Gale. "Salesforce is a driving force in this space as traditional Contact Centre technologies merge with the Customer Engagement Centre market. Acquiring makepositive and bringing its proven design, implementation and maintenance skills across multiple Salesforce clouds into Sabio Group is an important and timely move."

"In Sabio Group we have found a new, exciting home and, with access to Sabio's resources, we will be able to accelerate our mission to deliver digital transformations for our customers," added makepositive's CEO, Mark Richards. "There's a great connection and cultural fit between the two organisations."

"Sabio will be key to helping makepositive extend its footprint and take advantage of the growing demand for solutions that deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences," said Matt Cooksley, makepositive's COO. "For the past 10 years, our focus has been on becoming a leading independent Salesforce consulting partner in the UK. We are now looking forward to expanding that journey with Sabio as we increase the reach and depth of our customer offerings."

Commenting on Sabio Group's acquisition of makepositive, Leon Mangan, Salesforce's Senior Vice President Alliances Channels for EMEA LATAM, said: "Salesforce is investing for growth in the UK, and our partner ecosystem is an essential driving force behind this. It's great that makepositive, a leading UK Salesforce consulting partner, is taking its business forward to the next level as part of the Sabio Group. We look forward to their continued success in the dynamic CRM Customer Engagement Centre space."

