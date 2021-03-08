The 35-year-old now holds a new position at the customer engagement company Airship: as Director of Sales EMEA, to further expand the business potential

The customer engagement platform for major brands Airship, wants to further expand its market leadership in the EMEA region and continue to grow both in market share and awareness. In order to consistently pursue this goal, the company is placing sales responsibility in this region in the hands of Laura Schwarz, who previously demonstrated her expertise as Airship's Country Manager for Central and Eastern Europe, where she was responsible for new business in this region, among other things.

The Munich based sales leader, will be heading the entire sales team across Europe, with the goal to support more European app owners in optimising their mobile marketing strategies.

Schwarz, who speaks several languages, looks back on a varied career with different stations. After studying International Management in Heidelberg, she first founded her own company at the age of 22. She worked for the agencies Havas and pilot before discovering SaaS tech sales for herself and developing the DACH market for the British Unicorn start-up Powa Technologies, among others. Before joining Airship, she held various management positions at Magnolia International, WEQ Global and Adobe. Schwarz is the mother of one, was a single parent for many years and has been an active participant in the cross-industry leadership network Panda "The Women Leadership Network" since 2017.

David King-Harris, VP Global Sales at Airship said: "Laura has a very strategic approach to building markets. She already demonstrated this impressively in her previous position and significantly boosted the business in the DACH region in a short time. So it is only logical to now put the responsibility for the EMEA region in her hands. She has the passion of a true leader and the team will benefit from this as well as from her approach to strategic new business development."

Laura Schwarz, Director of Sales EMEA, Airship, stated: "My goal is for the market to associate the Airship name with outstanding innovation and market-leading technology in mobile marketing. We will provide clients with the highest level of service and care during and after the sales process, in order to continue to be rewarded with their trust in our organisation."

Thousands of the world's leading brands rely on Airship to spark closer connections with their customers through highly contextual and relevant interactions. Only Airship's Customer Engagement Platform takes a mobile-first, data-led approach that enables brands to focus on individuals and their needs, not which marketing channels to use. Airship makes it much simpler and more effective to grow customer lifetime value in the omnichannel era.

With trillions of interactions intelligently orchestrated across mobile apps, mobile wallet, SMS, websites, and email, Airship optimizes the entire customer journey across all digital touchpoints at scale.

