EBD Group: Fifteenth Annual BIO-Europe Spring Digital to Bring Together 2,500 Life Science Leaders

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / The 15th annual BIO-Europe Spring global life sciences partnering event will be held March 22-25, 2021 in a fully digital format. Partnering is in full swing, on its third week, and on-demand company presentations, program sessions, and sponsor as well as showcase company content are already available allowing engagement without interrupting busy partnering schedules during the main event week.

The opening keynote plenary discussion "In the thick of it: Navigating beyond vaccine discovery" on Monday, March 22, will feature speakers Marianne De Backer, Executive VP, Head of Strategy, Business Development & Licensing and Executive Committee Member at Bayer AG, Francesco De Rubertis, Partner at Medicxi Pharmaceuticals, Monika Vnuk, VP Business Development at Pfizer; and moderator Eleanor Malone, Editor in Chief, Commercial Insights, Informa Pharma Intelligence.

Tuesday features a live Q&A networking session with Michael Engsig, CEO at Vaccibody and Don O'Sullivan, Head of Oncology, Pharma Partnering at Roche Business.

On Wednesday, the well-established bi-annual "Day in the life of an experienced dealmaker" panel discussion will again highlight and discuss current deals with the speakers Anton Gueth, Managing Director at EVOLUTION Life Science Partners, Evonne Sepsis, Founder and Managing Director at ESC Advisors, John Hamer, Managing Partner at DCVC Bio, Genghis Lloyd-Harris, Partner at Abingworth and Jay Stamatis, VP Business Development and Acquisitions at Abbvie.

Additionally, high-level executives from pharma, biotech, and the investment sector are confirmed to participate in panels and discussions covering a wide range of topics including fostering diversity within biotech leadership, oncology, rare diseases, manufacturing in the pandemic, clinical trial developments, and AI and machine learning in healthcare.

The event is expected to bring together 2,500 executives from 1,300 life sciences companies spanning an estimated 45+ countries to engage in one-to-one partnering.

Taking place a week before BIO-Europe Spring, Startup Springboard, March 18, will provide biopharma companies with new opportunities to engage with a pool of curated pipeline companies. Join us for a dynamic day of live virtual pitches and networking opportunities.

