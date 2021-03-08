

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Monday amid expectations that positive economic data from the United States and China coupled with the U.S. Senate's passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill may bode well for a stronger economic recovery.



The benchmark DAX climbed 110 points, or 0.8 percent, to 14,031 after losing 1 percent on Friday.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank jumped around 3 percent.



Travel-related stocks also gained ground, with Lufthansa rising 4 percent and TUI AG surging as much as 5.4 percent.



Investors shrugged off data from Destatis showing that German industrial production decreased unexpectedly in January.



Industrial production fell 2.5 percent month-on-month in January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent. Production had advanced 1.9 percent in December.



On a yearly basis, industrial output dropped 3.9 percent, which was bigger than December's 1 percent decrease.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

