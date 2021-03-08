Itiviti's Linda Middleditch wins Gender Equality / Diversity Award from WatersTechnology

LONDON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Linda Middleditch, Chief of Product Strategy and Engineering at Itiviti, has won the Gender Equality/Diversity Professional of the Year Award (vendor) in the Women in Technology & Data Awards 2021. Organized by WatersTechnology, this award recognizes a person who has made a significant effort to improve equality and diversity in their organization.

Linda has been a proponent of cognitive diversity through her wide range of career experiences. With more than 20 years' experience within the financial services industry, Linda held senior leadership positions at UBS, Citi, Morgan Stanley, and Bloomberg in trading, operations, technology and product management roles. She has successfully driven innovation and change in both fintech and banking organizations.

Upon joining Itiviti in June 2019, Linda has helped shape the hiring and employee evaluation processes to ensure they both embraced the importance of diversity and gender equality and created a more inclusive workplace in Itiviti. Linda also redefined Itiviti's goal setting and evaluation processes to ensure attributes such as creative problem solving and innovative solutionisation were rewarded.

"Cognitive diversity strengthens our ability to deliver pioneering solutions that address the challenges our clients face today," says Linda Middleditch, Chief of Product Strategy and Engineering at Itiviti. "I see cognitive diversity - as well as other forms of diversity - as an important quality that enables us to create and innovate, which ultimately benefits our clients. For example, another way in which we nurture cognitive diversity is through our partnership program with best-of-breed FinTech experts to deliver solutions for the essential and emerging use cases our clients have."

Linda is also a passionate advocate for women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and has also participated in return-to-work schemes that help women who are returning from a career break make full use of their valuable experiences and unique skill sets.

"This is the second award that Linda has recently won that has acknowledged the importance of diversity," says Rob Mackay, Chief Executive Officer at Itiviti. "Diversity is enriching the way we build software, our engagement with our clients, and the relationships we have with our partners. We congratulate Linda on this new award win."

In November 2020, Linda won the Markets Choice Awards - European Women in Finance Awards in the category for Excellence in FinTech..

